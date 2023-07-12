Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,681 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

