Slow Capital Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.