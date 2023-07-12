Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Mercury Systems worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 395,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

