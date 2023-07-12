Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 250,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 9.3% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 153,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

