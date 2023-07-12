Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLD opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

