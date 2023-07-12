Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 3,289 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dycom Industries worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

NYSE DY opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

