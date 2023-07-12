Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

