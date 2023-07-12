Slow Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 481 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

