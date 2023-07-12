Slow Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,235 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

