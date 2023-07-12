Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 17,381 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after purchasing an additional 189,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -524.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

