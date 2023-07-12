Slow Capital Inc. Takes $178,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,553 shares of company stock worth $7,422,140 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

