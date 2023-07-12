Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $223.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $225.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

