Slow Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

