Slow Capital Inc. Invests $138,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,099.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,616.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

