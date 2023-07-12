Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,256 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 386,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 119,776 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,445,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,230,000 after buying an additional 3,335,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $878,000.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMB stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

