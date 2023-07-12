Slow Capital Inc. Invests $57,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 78,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,611. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,718 shares of company stock worth $575,804 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

