Slow Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth $5,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 1,402.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Toast Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,683,050 shares of company stock worth $56,717,789. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

