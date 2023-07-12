Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 257,471 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

