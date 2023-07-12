Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 5,440 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Plug Power Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.