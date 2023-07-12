Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,085,066 shares of company stock valued at $135,100,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.