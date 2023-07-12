Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 5.5 %

BX opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,356,100 shares valued at $41,706,483. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

