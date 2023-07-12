iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Position Trimmed by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $330.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

