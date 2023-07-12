Slow Capital Inc. Has $878,000 Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWST. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $7,472,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $4,948,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period.

TWST opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

