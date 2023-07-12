Slow Capital Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

