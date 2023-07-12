Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 2,130 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.09.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

