Slow Capital Inc. Buys 14,965 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

