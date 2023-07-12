Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

