Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

