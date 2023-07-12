Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile



The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

