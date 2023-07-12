Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 215.6% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 55,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 48,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $188,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $222.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.65. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

