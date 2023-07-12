Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $216,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

