International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in International Paper by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 1.5 %

IP stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

