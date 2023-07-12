Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $148.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.