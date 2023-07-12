Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,593 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

