Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 105 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

Danaher stock opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.