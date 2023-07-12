Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 155 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

AMT opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

