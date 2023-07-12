Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $51.27.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.