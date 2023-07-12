Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

