Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SEE stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

