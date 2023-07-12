Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Hold

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

