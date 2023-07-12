Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.