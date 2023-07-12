KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 2.7 %

Standard BioTools stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Standard BioTools has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,832,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Standard BioTools news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 43,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eli Casdin acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,832,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,093,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,052. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 255.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 117.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,341 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.