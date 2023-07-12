Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRRMF opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $120.68.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.