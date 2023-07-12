Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $905.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.32.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $882.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $776.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $364.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
