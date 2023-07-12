Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $905.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.32.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $882.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $776.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $364.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

