Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFLYY. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.76.
Air France-KLM Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
