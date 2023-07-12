Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFLYY. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.76.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Stories

