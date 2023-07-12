Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,850.00.

BZLFY opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

