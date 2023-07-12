Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Barclays upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

