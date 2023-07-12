Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,523,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 49.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 90,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

