Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Melexis in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Melexis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Melexis has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

