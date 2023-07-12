Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Melexis in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Melexis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Melexis has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.
Melexis Company Profile
Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Melexis
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.