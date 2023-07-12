Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.9 %

ZION stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

